First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 58.3% in May

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of FYC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.97. 34,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,933. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $77.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17.

