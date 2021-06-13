First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the May 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.