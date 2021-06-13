First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the May 13th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSE:FGB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 18,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,781. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

