First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 109.1% in May

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.15. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,138.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

