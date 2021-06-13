Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $75.27 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $75.27 million and $13.12 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00173613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00190566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.01130824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,116.70 or 0.99629569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

