FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,023 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $24,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLT stock opened at $271.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

