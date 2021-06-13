Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 billion. Flex posted sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $25.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Flex stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. Flex has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,516. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Flex by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

