Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Flex worth $28,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flex by 16.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Flex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,123,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,516 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,893,000 after purchasing an additional 622,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,516 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

