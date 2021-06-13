Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,430 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

