FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 482.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $987,000.

Shares of ASET opened at $34.41 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32.

