FLO (FLO) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $43,054.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2,548.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

