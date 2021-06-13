Flowchain Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $30,753.94 and $159,500.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.75 or 0.00792975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00085038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.32 or 0.08064523 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.