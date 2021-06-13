Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 318.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

