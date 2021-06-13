Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

