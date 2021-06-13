Flux Market Cap Reaches $35.65 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $35.65 million and $409,720.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00339500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00152053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00213846 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002865 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,811,181 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.