FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.