FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

