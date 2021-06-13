FlypMe (FYP) Hits Market Cap of $790,178.01

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $790,178.01 and $2,134.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

