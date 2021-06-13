FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.21% of FMC worth $315,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 519,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,791. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

