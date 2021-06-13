Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $411.21 Million

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post sales of $411.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $313.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

