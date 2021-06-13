Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FCSMF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 350,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,958. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. Focus Graphite has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
