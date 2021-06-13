Folder Protocol Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $6.22 million and $553,919.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00004496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00169327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.24 or 0.01082800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.82 or 1.00048337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.