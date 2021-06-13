Footballcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $467,109.00 (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $467,109.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Footballcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00340418 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009378 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

