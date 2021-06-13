Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Navellier & Associates Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 2.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $228.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $229.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

