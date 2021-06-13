Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $191,047,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.