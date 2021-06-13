Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce sales of $13.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $15.17 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.59 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.63 million to $158.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James upped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of FBIO opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.51. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

