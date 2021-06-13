ForTube Trading Down 8.1% This Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00791226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.70 or 0.07962691 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

