Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

