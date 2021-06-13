Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 19,125 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

LYB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.07. 1,518,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.59. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

