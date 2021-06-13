Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 45,655 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,087. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

