Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 5,400 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.87. The stock had a trading volume of 745,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,109. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

