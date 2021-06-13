Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $82.90. 11,066,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

