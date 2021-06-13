Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lear worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Lear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after buying an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $282,014,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. 347,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

