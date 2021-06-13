Foundry Partners LLC Buys 13,650 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 413,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 22,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 31,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,745. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

