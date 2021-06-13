Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 207,360 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 207,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,000. The Allstate comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Allstate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

