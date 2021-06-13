Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Unum Group worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.43. 1,983,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,119. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

