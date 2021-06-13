Foundry Partners LLC Has $14.21 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Hillenbrand worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 140,109 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hillenbrand by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

