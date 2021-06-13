Foundry Partners LLC Has $22.58 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,987. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.89. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

