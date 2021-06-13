Foundry Partners LLC Has $23.09 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.37. The company had a trading volume of 973,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

