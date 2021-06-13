Foundry Partners LLC Has $26.56 Million Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the period. First Midwest Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.06% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $26,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 58.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 446,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,871. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

