Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 302,773 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,773 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.31% of New Residential Investment worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $19,084,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 255.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,146,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 823,693 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. 3,398,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,781. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

