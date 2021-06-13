Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 210,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,612,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 98,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 269,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. 7,389,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,861. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

