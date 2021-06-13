Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 688,330 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 688,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.89. 7,243,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,352,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

