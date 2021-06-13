Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,430.20. 1,097,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,265. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,441.72. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,313.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

