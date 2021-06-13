Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

