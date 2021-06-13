Foundry Partners LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Lazard worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. 649,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

