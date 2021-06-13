Foundry Partners LLC Sells 114,447 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,447 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Jabil worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,245 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,352 shares of company stock worth $9,672,048. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 682,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,297. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

