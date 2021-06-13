Foundry Partners LLC Sells 14,505 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.70. 8,734,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,121. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

