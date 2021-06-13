Foundry Partners LLC Sells 185,165 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,165 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of The Kroger worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

KR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.71. 5,034,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.