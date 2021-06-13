Foundry Partners LLC Sells 212,893 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 858,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,893 shares during the quarter. The AES accounts for about 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of The AES worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AES traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 3,660,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,156. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

