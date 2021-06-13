Foundry Partners LLC Sells 29,963 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Group 1 Automotive worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,029,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

GPI stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.80. 159,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.57. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.79 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

